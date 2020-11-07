Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger celebrates his 17-13 win over West Virginia at Royal-Memorial Stadium on Saturday November 7, 2020. [JAY JANNER/AMERICAN-STATESMAN]

LISTEN: Longhorns Unfiltered: Texas 17, Oklahoma State 13

Posted November 7th, 2020

Cedric Golden American-Statesman Staff

  • Texas took a 17-13 win over West Virginia.
  • Texas improved to 5-2 overall 4-2 overall entering the bye week.
  • Statesman writers Danny Davis, Kirk Bohls, Brian Davis and Cedric Golden discuss the game in this week's Longhorns Unfiltered podcast.

In this week’s Longhorns Unfiltered postgame podcast, Statesman writers Danny Davis, Kirk Bohls, Brian Davis and Cedric Golden discuss how Texas took a 17-13 win over West Virginia to improve to 5-2 overall and 4-2 in the Big 12.

The Horns go into the bye week winners of three straight games with three remaining in the regular season.

 

