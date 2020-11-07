BEVO BEAT college football
LISTEN: Longhorns Unfiltered: Texas 17, Oklahoma State 13
Posted November 7th, 2020
In this week’s Longhorns Unfiltered postgame podcast, Statesman writers Danny Davis, Kirk Bohls, Brian Davis and Cedric Golden discuss how Texas took a 17-13 win over West Virginia to improve to 5-2 overall and 4-2 in the Big 12.
The Horns go into the bye week winners of three straight games with three remaining in the regular season.
