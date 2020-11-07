BEVO BEAT Big 12 football LIVE BLOG: West Virginia at No. 22 Texas Posted November 7th, 2020

Advertisement

Fresh off an upset win over No. 6 Oklahoma State, No. 22 Texas is back at DKR to host West Virginia. The Mountaineers won last week against Kansas State, 37-10, but West Virginia is 0-2 on the road this season. It will be the tenth matchup between the two programs, with WVU owning a 5-4 lead in the series, 4-1 in Austin. Texas won in Morgantown last season, 42-31. For live updates, photos and analysis from the American-Statesman’s Brian Davis, Danny Davis, Kirk Bohls and Cedric Golden, checkout our live blog:

Advertisement

“We joke around that our class name — and excuse my language — was ‘Shit Stain 17. They all got names and that’s what we were," Sam Ehlinger said https://t.co/la0tH6Xy4i — Hookem.com (@bevobeat) November 6, 2020

Texas vs. West Virginia: Five key matchups https://t.co/dq9UIazeAo — Brian Davis (@BDavisAAS) November 7, 2020

Texas’ notable number: Sam Ehlinger’s overtime shifts with the Longhorns — and the number 22 https://t.co/K2H0ZNxU9w — Hookem.com (@bevobeat) November 7, 2020

Texas vs. West Virginia: Five questions facing the Longhorns https://t.co/BduHgmuuew — Hookem.com (@bevobeat) November 7, 2020

Seems like a lot more cardboard cutouts here at DKR-Memorial since I was last here for TCU game. — Kirk Bohls (@kbohls) November 7, 2020

Texas started the game with a bang, scoring on the opening drive.

Yeah Bijan Robinson breaks one 54 yards behind Cade Brewer on the first play. — Kirk Bohls (@kbohls) November 7, 2020

Touchdown Texas. Ehlinger shows patience, finds Eagles over the middle for a 7-yard score. Horns up 7-0. 12:35 1Q. — Brian Davis (@BDavisAAS) November 7, 2020

WVU responded on its first drive, tying the game.

Touchdown West Virginia. Brown goes straight ahead, stays on his feet, scores from 12 yards out. Solid response from the 'Eers. Tied 7-7. 8:58 1Q. — Brian Davis (@BDavisAAS) November 7, 2020

End of 1Q: Texas 7, WVU 7. Horns are finding room against one of the nation's best defenses. We'll probably start 2Q with a Texas FG attempt. — Brian Davis (@BDavisAAS) November 7, 2020

Texas took back the lead at the beginning of the second quarter with a field goal.

Dicker the Kicker from 34 yards is good. Texas now leads 10-7. 14:55 2Q. — Brian Davis (@BDavisAAS) November 7, 2020

In a tough defensive start, Texas leads West Virginia at halftime, 10-7 https://t.co/jgax9pFYdd — Hookem.com (@bevobeat) November 7, 2020

WVU gets a 25-yard FG after T'Vondre Sweat comes through and bats a ball down on third-and-2. Tie game, 10-10. 10:11 3Q. — Brian Davis (@BDavisAAS) November 7, 2020

Touchdown Texas. Ehlinger to Jake Smith from 33 yards out. Rather impressive throw and catch. Horns go back in front 17-10. 7:31 3Q. — Brian Davis (@BDavisAAS) November 7, 2020

WVU takes a 34-yard FG as the Texas defense holds. Overshown just a missile there on the blitz. Horns still lead 17-13. 0:22 3Q. — Brian Davis (@BDavisAAS) November 7, 2020

End of 3Q: Texas 17, WVU 13. Still feels like a crazy finish is coming. — Brian Davis (@BDavisAAS) November 7, 2020

Final in Austin: No. 22 Texas 17, West Virginia 13. Bijan establishes himself as the Horns' top backfield threat. Horns on three-game winning streak. 5-2 overall. — Brian Davis (@BDavisAAS) November 7, 2020

News on Bevo Beat is free and unlimited. Access to the rest of Hookem.com is included with an Austin American-Statesman subscription in addition to Statesman.com and the ePaper edition. Subscribe today at statesman.com/subscribe.