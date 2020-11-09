BEVO BEAT Football Big 12 releases the time and TV information for Texas’ upcoming trip to Kansas Posted November 9th, 2020

When Texas returns to the football field, it will do so in the afternoon.

The Big 12 announced on Monday that Texas and Kansas will play at 2:30 p.m. on Nov. 21. ESPN2 will televise the action from Memorial Stadium in Lawrence, Kan.

Texas entered this week’s bye with a three-game winning streak. The No. 21 team in the AP poll, Texas boasts an overall record of 5-2. UT is 4-2 against Big 12 teams.

Kansas (0-7, 0-6 Big 12) is also off this week. The Jayhawks have lost each of the last three games by at least 30 points.

In its history, Texas has won 16 of the 19 games that it has played against Kansas. Three of the last four contests in this series, however, have been decided by seven points or less. In UT’s 50-48 victory last year, Cameron Dicker kicked a 33-yard field goal as time expired.

