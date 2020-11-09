BEVO BEAT Men's Basketball Loaded with experience, Texas starts the year ranked 19th in AP Top 25 men’s basketball poll Posted November 9th, 2020

Advertisement

College basketball pollsters see all that talent on Texas’ roster and think this has to be coach Shaka Smart’s year, right?

The Longhorns start the season ranked 19th in The Associated Press’ Top 25 preseason men’s basketball poll. The first poll was released Monday.

Baylor, the odds-on favorite to win the Big 12 this season, starts the season ranked second. Kansas is sixth, and Texas Tech is 14th.

Advertisement

This will be Smart’s sixth season at Texas; he’s 90-78 over the last five seasons. During Smart’s time in Austin, the Longhorns have made the NCAA Tournament only twice and have not won a tournament game. But that hasn’t stopped Smart from recruiting well year after year.

This season, the Horns have nine players that were ranked among the top 60 nationally in their respective recruiting class, according to 247Sports composite rankings. It’s stacked with veteran players at every position.

The only freshman added to the roster was Greg Brown III, who was the ninth-best overall recruit in the 2020 signing class.

Texas opens the season Nov. 25 against UT-Rio Grande Valley.

Contact Brian Davis at 512-445-3957. Email bdavis@statesman.com.

News on Bevo Beat is free and unlimited. Access to the rest of Hookem.com is included with an Austin American-Statesman subscription in addition to Statesman.com and the ePaper edition. Subscribe today at statesman.com/subscribe.