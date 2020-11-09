Texas Tech middle blocker Katy Keenan (12) observes a set by Texas' Ashley Shook at Gregory Gym on Oct. 20, 2018. [Stephen Spillman for Statesman]

Longhorn Confidential: Byes for Texas’ football program and a senior on the volleyball team

Posted November 9th, 2020

Danny Davis American-Statesman Staff

Happy Monday, Texas fans.

On today’s Longhorn Confidential daily podcast:

  • On this date in Texas history (11/9/2019)
  • Tom Herman and Sam Ehlinger address the state of the Longhorns ahead of their bye.
  • Texas volleyball coach Jerritt Elliott on senior Ashley Shook’s last home match.
  • Which former Longhorns shined in the NFL on Sunday?

And finally, some Texas trivia. How many of the Big 12’s volleyball teams have never beaten Texas in Austin?

