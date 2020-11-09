BEVO BEAT Texas Longhorns
Longhorn Confidential: Byes for Texas’ football program and a senior on the volleyball team
Posted November 9th, 2020
Happy Monday, Texas fans.
On today’s Longhorn Confidential daily podcast:
- On this date in Texas history (11/9/2019)
- Tom Herman and Sam Ehlinger address the state of the Longhorns ahead of their bye.
- Texas volleyball coach Jerritt Elliott on senior Ashley Shook’s last home match.
- Which former Longhorns shined in the NFL on Sunday?
And finally, some Texas trivia. How many of the Big 12’s volleyball teams have never beaten Texas in Austin?
TODAY’S HEADLINES
- ‘Work in progress’: No. 21 Texas logs another mixed performance with its third straight win
- Golden: New ‘Eyes of Texas’ committee is entering a firestorm of fans, students, alumni
- Bohls: Aggies, Cougars, Cats knocking on AP top four door
- Five key plays: No. 22 Texas 17, West Virginia 13
- Longhorns Unfiltered: Texas 17, Oklahoma State 13
- Longhorns prevail again as No. 1 Texas, No. 3 Baylor stage another five-set thriller
