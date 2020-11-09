BEVO BEAT Women's Basketball Preseason listing of the nation’s top point guards includes Texas newcomer Kyra Lambert Posted November 9th, 2020

On Monday, Texas point guard Kyra Lambert was placed on this upcoming season’s inaugural watch list for the Nancy Lieberman Award.

The Nancy Lieberman Award is given annually to the nation’s best point guard. No Longhorn has ever won that award.

Lambert was joined on the 20-player watch list by Baylor’s DiDi Richards and TCU’s Lauren Heard. There doesn’t appear to be a clear frontrunner for this winter’s award since Sabrina Ionescu, the Oregon star who won last season’s honors, and Ionescu’s four fellow finalists are no longer playing college basketball.

Lambert is a graduate transfer from Duke who joined the Longhorns in April. After missing the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons because of a knee injury, Lambert made 21 starts during the 2019-20 campaign. She averaged 5.8 points and 1.7 assists per game during her final run with the Blue Devils.

When she signed with Texas, UT coach Vic Schaefer said that Lambert is “a scoring point guard who has been in the wars in the ACC at Duke. She is a veteran who will provide leadership and competitive spirit to our practices and games and will be able to lead our younger players.”

