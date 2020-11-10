BEVO BEAT Volleyball Brionne Butler’s batch of blocks against Baylor lead to a Big 12 volleyball award Posted November 10th, 2020

Texas junior middle blocker Brionne Butler was named the Big 12’s defensive player of the week on Tuesday.

This marks the second time that Butler has won this award this season. She was honored this week alongside Baylor outside hitter Yossiana Pressley (offensive) and Kansas State’s Jayden Nembhard (newcomer).

𝗪𝗲𝗲𝗸 7⃣ #𝗕𝗶𝗴𝟭𝟮𝗩𝗕 𝗮𝘄𝗮𝗿𝗱𝘀: Advertisement 🏐 Pressley: put down 61 kills in two matches at No. 1 Texas while accounting for 65 total points

🏐 Butler: finished with 17 blocks and 21 kills and hit a team-high .419

🏐 Nembhard: paced the Wildcats offense with 3.14 kills per set pic.twitter.com/CKDp0CEEoZ — Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) November 10, 2020

During Texas’ two five-set wins over Baylor last week, Butler blocked 17 shots. One of those blocks was a key rejection of a Pressley attempt during the fifth set of Thursday’s triumph. Butler tied a career high with her 11 blocks on Friday.

For the season, Butler is averaging 1.44 blocks per set. That leads the Big 12.

Ranked No. 1 in the AVCA’s fall poll, Texas (12-0) will play matches at West Virginia (7-5) on Thursday and Friday. This will be the 17th and 18th meetings between Texas and West Virginia. The Mountaineers are looking for their first win in this series.

