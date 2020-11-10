Texas middle blocker Brionne Butler (10) prepares to compete against Kansas at the Erwin Center on Oct. 1, 2020. [Stephen Spillman for Statesman]

Brionne Butler’s batch of blocks against Baylor lead to a Big 12 volleyball award

Danny Davis American-Statesman Staff

Texas junior middle blocker Brionne Butler was named the Big 12’s defensive player of the week on Tuesday.

This marks the second time that Butler has won this award this season. She was honored this week alongside Baylor outside hitter Yossiana Pressley (offensive) and Kansas State’s Jayden Nembhard (newcomer).

During Texas’ two five-set wins over Baylor last week, Butler blocked 17 shots. One of those blocks was a key rejection of a Pressley attempt during the fifth set of Thursday’s triumph. Butler tied a career high with her 11 blocks on Friday.

For the season, Butler is averaging 1.44 blocks per set. That leads the Big 12.

Ranked No. 1 in the AVCA’s fall poll, Texas (12-0) will play matches at West Virginia (7-5) on Thursday and Friday. This will be the 17th and 18th meetings between Texas and West Virginia. The Mountaineers are looking for their first win in this series.

