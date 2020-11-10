BEVO BEAT Texas Longhorns
Longhorn Confidential: Should Bijan Robinson be a 20-carry running back at Texas?
Posted November 10th, 2020
Happy Tuesday, Texas fans.
On today’s Longhorn Confidential daily podcast:
- On this date in Texas history (11/10/2007)
- Should UT running back Bijan Robinson get more carries?
- News and notes.
And finally, some Texas trivia. Since 2000, how many players have led Texas in kicking and punting?
