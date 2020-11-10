BEVO BEAT Football Texas DT Keondre Coburn’s ankle injury not as bad as feared, could play vs. Kansas Posted November 10th, 2020

There was good injury news Tuesday with Texas defensive tackle Keondre Coburn.

Coach Tom Herman said that his defensive anchor had just “a mild high ankle sprain, as those do go,” during an interview with UT play-by-play voice Craig Way on 104.9 The Horn.

Coburn appeared to get rolled up with other linemen during the first half of the West Virginia game and did not return. He came back to the sideline wearing a protective boot while in street clothes.

“He’ll be in a boot for a couple more days,” Herman said. Trainers hope that Coburn can return to practice on Sunday when UT starts Kansas week preparations. If not Sunday, then Tuesday at the latest, the coach said.

Unfortunately for the Horns, Herman said punter Ryan Bujcevski wasn’t so lucky. The school announced Monday afternoon that Bujcevski suffered a torn ACL injury in his left knee. Herman said it was a non-contact injury. It’s the second straight year UT’s punter has gotten hurt.

“Literally just running down there to be a safety on the punt coverage team, landed wrong on the turf and the knee buckled on him,” Herman said.

Also, Herman said tight end Reese Leitao suffered a fractured hand injury against West Virginia and underwent surgery. He’ll wear a protective club wrap on his hand.

Herman said receiver Jordan Whittington expects to return to practice Sunday or Tuesday, meaning he could play against the winless Jayhawks. Running back Keaontay Ingram (high ankle sprain) is likely to miss another game, though.

As for Sam Ehlinger’s health status, Herman said his quarterback did suffer a calf injury two weeks ago against Baylor. “But he came into the West Virginia game feeling as good as he’s felt the last few weeks,” Herman said.

Contact Brian Davis at 512-445-3957. Email bdavis@statesman.com.

