BEVO BEAT
Longhorn Confidential: Playing through pain
Posted November 11th, 2020
Happy Wednesday, Texas fans.
On today’s Longhorn Confidential daily podcast:
- On this date in Texas history (11/11/1989)
- Joseph Ossai and Sam Ehlinger talk about playing through pain.
- News and notes.
And finally, some Texas trivia. When was the last time that both of Texas’ basketball programs were top-10 teams in the AP’s preseason poll?
TODAY’S HEADLINES
- Greg Brown’s welcome to Texas has been a hair-raising experience for Shaka Smart
- The Dotted Line: Big 12 recruiting rankings signal gloomy future
- Bohls: Aggies are idle, but ogle CFP berth
- For Jordan Spieth, no better place to end the grind than Augusta National
- Texas’ women to enter the 2020-21 basketball season unranked in AP’s poll
- Texas DT Keondre Coburn’s ankle injury not as bad as feared, could play vs. Kansas
- Brionne Butler’s batch of blocks against Baylor lead to a Big 12 volleyball award
News on Bevo Beat is free and unlimited. Access to the rest of Hookem.com is included with an Austin American-Statesman subscription in addition to Statesman.com and the ePaper edition. Subscribe today at statesman.com/subscribe.
Comments