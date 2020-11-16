BEVO BEAT college football WATCH: Longhorn Confidential: On Tom Herman addressing the Urban Meyer rumors Posted November 16th, 2020

Story highlights Tom Hernan addressed stories about Urban Meyer replacing him during his Monday media avaliability.

Tom Hernan addressed stories about Urban Meyer replacing him during his Monday media avaliability. Kirk Bohls, Brian Davis and Cedric Golden discuss it on this week's Longhorn Confidential podcast.

Kirk Bohls, Brian Davis and Cedric Golden discuss it on this week's Longhorn Confidential podcast. The 5-2 Horns visit winless Kansas Saturday.

Tom Herman addressed stories about his coaching security on Monday during his media availability and the Texas coach was very pointed in his criticism of stories that have circulated this season.

As the Horns go for their fourth straight win at 0-7 Kansas Saturday. Statesman writers Kirk Bohls, Cedric Golden and Brian Davis discuss the state of the program on this week’s Longhorn Confidential podcast.

