WATCH: Longhorn Confidential: On Tom Herman addressing the Urban Meyer rumors

Posted November 16th, 2020

Cedric Golden American-Statesman Staff

  • Tom Hernan addressed stories about Urban Meyer replacing him during his Monday media avaliability.
  • Kirk Bohls, Brian Davis and Cedric Golden discuss it on this week's Longhorn Confidential podcast.
  • The 5-2 Horns visit winless Kansas Saturday.

Texas Longhorns head coach Tom Herman addressed rumors about his job security on Monday.  [RICARDO B. BRAZZIELL/AMERICAN-STATESMAN]
 Tom Herman addressed stories about his coaching security on Monday during his media availability and the Texas coach was very pointed in his criticism of stories that have circulated this season.

As the Horns go for their fourth straight win at 0-7 Kansas Saturday. Statesman writers Kirk Bohls, Cedric Golden and Brian Davis discuss the state of the program on this week’s Longhorn Confidential podcast.

