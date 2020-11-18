BEVO BEAT Football Texas flips three-star defensive tackle Byron Murphy II from Baylor Posted November 18th, 2020

Texas scored a recruiting win over rival Baylor on Wednesday afternoon when three-star Byron Murphy II flipped his commitment from Baylor to Texas. Murphy, a product of DeSoto High School in south Dallas, is a 6-1, 290-pound prospect who was a first-team all-district and an Associated Press Class 6A all-state selection as a junior.

Murphy entered his senior season with 135 tackles and 6.5 sacks through two years on varsity.

Murphy is Texas’ 19th commitment in the 2021 class, which ranks 17th in the nation and second in the Big 12. He’s the second commitment over the last five days following four-star outside linebacker Terrence Cooks on Saturday. Murphy is Texas’ first defensive tackle pledge in the 2021 class. He’s the 24th-ranked defensive tackle in the nation, per 247Sports composite.

PLAYER POS. HIGH SCHOOL STARS COMMITMENT DATE Hayden Conner OT Katy Taylor 4 July 23 (2019) Juan Davis WR/TE Everman 3 July 26 (2019) Derrick Harris Jr. DE New Caney 4 Aug. 3 (2019) Ja'Tavion Sanders ATH Denton Ryan 5 Sept. 8 (2019) Jordon Thomas DE Port Arthur Memorial 4 May 2 Morice Blackwell OLB Arlington Martin 4 May 10 Jonathon Brooks RB Hallettsville 3 May 15 Casey Cain WR Warren Easton (La.) 3 May 15 Isaac Pearson P ProKick Austrailia NR May 29 Ishmael Ibraheem CB Dallas Kimball 4 June 15 JD Coffey S Kennedale 4 June 15 Jamier Johnson CB John Muir (Pasadena, Calif.) 4 July 3 Gunnar Helm TE Cherry Creek (Englewood, Colo.) 3 July 27 Michael Myslinski C Bishop Kennedy (Jacksonville, Fla.) 3 Aug. 6 Jaden Alexis WR Monarch Prep (Pompano Beach, Fla.) 3 Aug. 8 Charles Wright QB Austin 3 Aug. 22 Max Merril OT Strake Jesuit 3 Sept. 25 Terrence Cooks OLB Alvin Shadow Creek 4 Nov. 14 Byron Murphy II DT DeSoto 3 Nov. 18

