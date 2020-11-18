BEVO BEAT Football
Texas flips three-star defensive tackle Byron Murphy II from Baylor
Posted November 18th, 2020
Texas scored a recruiting win over rival Baylor on Wednesday afternoon when three-star Byron Murphy II flipped his commitment from Baylor to Texas. Murphy, a product of DeSoto High School in south Dallas, is a 6-1, 290-pound prospect who was a first-team all-district and an Associated Press Class 6A all-state selection as a junior.
Murphy entered his senior season with 135 tackles and 6.5 sacks through two years on varsity.
110% committed respect my decision. @CoachTomHerman @OscarGiles95 @CoachMarkHagen @TexasFootball @TXHRecruiting @BON_SBNation @FootballDesoto @CoachSweeny @PaulBeattie17 #hookem #longhorns 🤘🏾🐂 pic.twitter.com/I6OyIDcqJBAdvertisement
— Murph Dawg🦍 (@ByronMurphyII) November 18, 2020
Murphy is Texas’ 19th commitment in the 2021 class, which ranks 17th in the nation and second in the Big 12. He’s the second commitment over the last five days following four-star outside linebacker Terrence Cooks on Saturday. Murphy is Texas’ first defensive tackle pledge in the 2021 class. He’s the 24th-ranked defensive tackle in the nation, per 247Sports composite.
|PLAYER
|POS.
|HIGH SCHOOL
|STARS
|COMMITMENT DATE
|Hayden Conner
|OT
|Katy Taylor
|4
|July 23 (2019)
|Juan Davis
|WR/TE
|Everman
|3
|July 26 (2019)
|Derrick Harris Jr.
|DE
|New Caney
|4
|Aug. 3 (2019)
|Ja'Tavion Sanders
|ATH
|Denton Ryan
|5
|Sept. 8 (2019)
|Jordon Thomas
|DE
|Port Arthur Memorial
|4
|May 2
|Morice Blackwell
|OLB
|Arlington Martin
|4
|May 10
|Jonathon Brooks
|RB
|Hallettsville
|3
|May 15
|Casey Cain
|WR
|Warren Easton (La.)
|3
|May 15
|Isaac Pearson
|P
|ProKick Austrailia
|NR
|May 29
|Ishmael Ibraheem
|CB
|Dallas Kimball
|4
|June 15
|JD Coffey
|S
|Kennedale
|4
|June 15
|Jamier Johnson
|CB
|John Muir (Pasadena, Calif.)
|4
|July 3
|Gunnar Helm
|TE
|Cherry Creek (Englewood, Colo.)
|3
|July 27
|Michael Myslinski
|C
|Bishop Kennedy (Jacksonville, Fla.)
|3
|Aug. 6
|Jaden Alexis
|WR
|Monarch Prep (Pompano Beach, Fla.)
|3
|Aug. 8
|Charles Wright
|QB
|Austin
|3
|Aug. 22
|Max Merril
|OT
|Strake Jesuit
|3
|Sept. 25
|Terrence Cooks
|OLB
|Alvin Shadow Creek
|4
|Nov. 14
|Byron Murphy II
|DT
|DeSoto
|3
|Nov. 18
News on Bevo Beat is free and unlimited. Access to the rest of Hookem.com is included with an Austin American-Statesman subscription in addition to Statesman.com and the ePaper edition. Subscribe today at statesman.com/subscribe.
Comments