DeSoto defensive tackle Byron Murphy II committed to Texas on Nov. 18.

Texas flips three-star defensive tackle Byron Murphy II from Baylor

Posted November 18th, 2020

Mike Craven

mcraven@hookem.com

Texas scored a recruiting win over rival Baylor on Wednesday afternoon when three-star Byron Murphy II flipped his commitment from Baylor to Texas. Murphy, a product of DeSoto High School in south Dallas, is a 6-1, 290-pound prospect who was a first-team all-district and an Associated Press Class 6A all-state selection as a junior.

Murphy entered his senior season with 135 tackles and 6.5 sacks through two years on varsity.

Murphy is Texas’ 19th commitment in the 2021 class, which ranks 17th in the nation and second in the Big 12. He’s the second commitment over the last five days following four-star outside linebacker Terrence Cooks on Saturday. Murphy is Texas’ first defensive tackle pledge in the 2021 class. He’s the 24th-ranked defensive tackle in the nation, per 247Sports composite.

PLAYERPOS.HIGH SCHOOLSTARSCOMMITMENT DATE
Hayden ConnerOTKaty Taylor4July 23 (2019)
Juan DavisWR/TEEverman3July 26 (2019)
Derrick Harris Jr.DENew Caney4Aug. 3 (2019)
Ja'Tavion SandersATHDenton Ryan5Sept. 8 (2019)
Jordon ThomasDEPort Arthur Memorial4May 2
Morice BlackwellOLBArlington Martin4May 10
Jonathon BrooksRBHallettsville3May 15
Casey CainWRWarren Easton (La.)3May 15
Isaac PearsonPProKick AustrailiaNRMay 29
Ishmael IbraheemCBDallas Kimball4June 15
JD CoffeySKennedale4June 15
Jamier JohnsonCBJohn Muir (Pasadena, Calif.)4July 3
Gunnar HelmTECherry Creek (Englewood, Colo.)3July 27
Michael MyslinskiCBishop Kennedy (Jacksonville, Fla.)3Aug. 6
Jaden AlexisWRMonarch Prep (Pompano Beach, Fla.)3Aug. 8
Charles WrightQBAustin3Aug. 22
Max MerrilOTStrake Jesuit3Sept. 25
Terrence CooksOLBAlvin Shadow Creek4Nov. 14
Byron Murphy IIDTDeSoto3Nov. 18

