BEVO BEAT Football Longhorn Confidential: Terrence Cooks commits; interviews with Cade Klubnik, Jaden Greathouse Posted November 20th, 2020

Advertisement

Hello, Texas fans. On today’s Longhorn Confidential Podcast: Alvin Shadow Creek outside linebacker Terrence Cooks picks Texas over Baylor, Georgia and LSU. Mike Craven was live at his most recent game and comes back with a scouting report on the four-star commitment. An interview with Westlake quarterback Cade Klubnik. The four-star junior is Texas’ top quarterback target in the 2022 cycle. An interview with Westlake wide receiver Jaden Greathouse. The sophomore is listed as a tight end by national recruiting services and he already holds an offer from his hometown Longhorns. The 2021 recruiting class was dealt another blow with the dead period extended until April.



News on Bevo Beat is free and unlimited. Access to the rest of Hookem.com is included with an Austin American-Statesman subscription in addition to Statesman.com and the ePaper edition. Subscribe today at statesman.com/subscribe.