LIVE BLOG: No. 17 Texas vs No. 13 Iowa State

Posted November 27th, 2020

Keff Ciardello

After two weeks off, the No. 17 Texas Longhorns are back at DKR for an 11am kickoff against No. 13 Iowa State. It will be the 18th matchup between Texas (5-2, 4-2 Big 12) and Iowa State (6-2, 6-1), with the Longhorns owning an 14-3 advantage in the series, 8-1 in Austin. The Cyclones won the matchup last year in Ames, 23-21. For live updates, photos and analysis from the American-Statesman’s Brian Davis, Danny Davis, Kirk Bohls and Cedric Golden, checkout our live blog:

 

Texas on the board, scoring on the opening drive after a big play by Brennan Eagles set up a field goal.

 

After a defensive stop, the Longhorns scored again on the following possession, this time finding the end zone.

 

Article from Cedric Golden highlighting the Julius Whittier statue.

Iowa State countered with a touchdown on the ensuing drive.

Texas extended its lead with another field goal before the end of the first quarter.

Iowa State started the second quarter with a long drive but Texas held the Cyclones to a field goal.

Texas struck first in the second half to extend its lead.

Iowa State dug into the lead with a field goal.

Another field goal for the Cyclones made it a four-point game.

