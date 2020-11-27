BEVO BEAT Big 12 football LIVE BLOG: No. 17 Texas vs No. 13 Iowa State Posted November 27th, 2020

After two weeks off, the No. 17 Texas Longhorns are back at DKR for an 11am kickoff against No. 13 Iowa State. It will be the 18th matchup between Texas (5-2, 4-2 Big 12) and Iowa State (6-2, 6-1), with the Longhorns owning an 14-3 advantage in the series, 8-1 in Austin. The Cyclones won the matchup last year in Ames, 23-21. For live updates, photos and analysis from the American-Statesman’s Brian Davis, Danny Davis, Kirk Bohls and Cedric Golden, checkout our live blog:

Iowa State will have 500 fans at Friday's football game against Texas. — Kirk Bohls (@kbohls) November 25, 2020

Friday is a day 17 Texas seniors should relish. Beat No. 15 Iowa State, and the Horns have a clear path to the Big 12 title game.https://t.co/Aufe50KXe0 pic.twitter.com/DIZ2eP6Of0 — Brian Davis (@BDavisAAS) November 27, 2020

Last chance: In final home game, Texas seniors face No. 15 Iowa State in key Big 12 showdown https://t.co/Aufe50KXe0 — Brian Davis (@BDavisAAS) November 27, 2020

Final home game. No traffic, obviously. I genuinely hope 100,000 of you feel safe enough (and be allowed) to pack DKR-TMS in 2021. — Brian Davis (@BDavisAAS) November 27, 2020

Texas RB Keaontay Ingram (ankle) is not dressed today. But WR Jordan Whittington is. — Brian Davis (@BDavisAAS) November 27, 2020

Iowa State wins the toss, defers. Sam Ehlinger and Co. will be out first. Today is a big, BIG one for the Longhorns. Game on ABC. Settle in… here we go. — Brian Davis (@BDavisAAS) November 27, 2020

Texas on the board, scoring on the opening drive after a big play by Brennan Eagles set up a field goal.

Field goal Texas. The 59-yard throw to Eagles sets it up, but Bijan stuffed twice and then drops a third-down pass. Dicker collects a 21-yarder. Texas up 3-0. 11:34 1Q. — Brian Davis (@BDavisAAS) November 27, 2020

After a defensive stop, the Longhorns scored again on the following possession, this time finding the end zone.

Ehlinger turned the corner and scooted into the end zone. Iowa State just got hit in the mouth. Texas up 10. #horns #hookem — Cedric Golden (@CedGolden) November 27, 2020

Clearly, Yurcich was seeing on his timeline that Sam should haven't gotten it on the goal line earlier. That's been fixed. Texas now up 10-0. 7:39 1Q. — Brian Davis (@BDavisAAS) November 27, 2020

Article from Cedric Golden highlighting the Julius Whittier statue.

On today's honoree: Golden: It took Texas long enough to honor Julius Whittier, but we'll take it https://t.co/YVRBZB0RKx via @bevobeat — Cedric Golden (@CedGolden) November 27, 2020

Iowa State countered with a touchdown on the ensuing drive.

Touchdown Iowa State. Purdy with a bullet to the sideline for Sean Shaw, who dances on the sideline, spins away from Sterns and scores. 35 yards. Two big UT penalties. Horns still up 10-7. 4:45 1Q. — Brian Davis (@BDavisAAS) November 27, 2020

Texas extended its lead with another field goal before the end of the first quarter.

Dicker the Kicker doesn't miss twice. The 41-yarder is good. Texas up 13-7. 0:21 1Q. — Brian Davis (@BDavisAAS) November 27, 2020

Texas with a TD and two FGs in first four series. And defense is playing well despite one coverage and a couple of bad penalties on one Cyclones drive. — Kirk Bohls (@kbohls) November 27, 2020

Iowa State started the second quarter with a long drive but Texas held the Cyclones to a field goal.

Iowa State gets a 26-yard field goal. Horns still lead 13-10. 7:21 2Q. — Brian Davis (@BDavisAAS) November 27, 2020

End of 1H: Texas 13, Iowa State 10. Cyclones controlled just about everything in the 2Q and they get the ball first in the 3Q. — Brian Davis (@BDavisAAS) November 27, 2020

Halftime stats. Texas had 210 yards in the 1Q, only 8 in the 2Q. pic.twitter.com/TLc5s1osdM — Brian Davis (@BDavisAAS) November 27, 2020

Texas struck first in the second half to extend its lead.

Touchdown Texas. Ehlinger finds Jared Wiley in the back corner. Nice throw and catch when the Horns badly needed to put together a drive. 89 yards. Texas back up 20-10. 7:30 3Q. — Brian Davis (@BDavisAAS) November 27, 2020

Iowa State dug into the lead with a field goal.

ISU FG from 29 yards is good. Texas still leads 20-13. 2:54 3Q. — Brian Davis (@BDavisAAS) November 27, 2020

End of 3Q: Purdy appears to be sacked by Ossai but we've got flags down. The cannon blasts. We've got to sort all this out. — Brian Davis (@BDavisAAS) November 27, 2020

Another field goal for the Cyclones made it a four-point game.

ISU stopped again. Cyclones get a 37-yard FG but Horns still have a 20-16 lead. 14:48 4Q. — Brian Davis (@BDavisAAS) November 27, 2020

ISU kicks the extra point, takes a 23-20 lead. It's the Cyclones' first lead of the day. 1:25 4Q. — Brian Davis (@BDavisAAS) November 27, 2020

