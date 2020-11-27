BEVO BEAT college football WATCH: Longhorns Unfiltered: Will Tom Herman be back in 2021? Posted November 27th, 2020

Story highlights Texas dropped a 23-20 loss to Iowa State and was eliminated from Big 12 title contention Friday.

Texas dropped a 23-20 loss to Iowa State and was eliminated from Big 12 title contention Friday. Texas dropped to 6-3 overall and 5-3 in conference play. Will coach Tom Herman back for a fifth season?

Texas dropped to 6-3 overall and 5-3 in conference play. Will coach Tom Herman back for a fifth season? On this week's Longhorns Unfiltered podcast, Statesman writers Brian Davis, Cedric Golden and Kirk Bohls break down Herman's hot seat, Sam Ehlinger's legacy and where Texas goes from here.

After Friday’s 23-20 loss to Iowa State, the Texas Longhorns were eliminated from Big 12 title contention and now the biggest question surrounding the program involves the head coach.

Tom Herman’s coaching tenure in Austin will now span four seasons without a Big 12 title and with fans having grown increasingly impatient, is his time at Texas drawing to an end?

On this week’s Longhorns Unfiltered podcast, Statesman writers Brian Davis, Cedric Golden and Kirk Bohls break down Herman’s hot seat, the aftermath of this crushing loss and Sam Ehlinger’s legacy.

