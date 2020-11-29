BEVO BEAT Men's Basketball Former Texas coach Tom Penders to be inducted into National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame In 10 seasons with Longhorns, Penders won 208 games as up-tempo style energized Erwin Center Posted November 29th, 2020

Tom Penders’ Longhorns are now Runnin’ straight into the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame.

Penders, the Texas coach from 1988-98, is one of eight people being included into college basketball’s Hall of Fame Class of 2021. The Hall of Fame is located inside the College Basketball Experience adjacent to the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City.

Penders will be inducted with the late Len Bias (Maryland), David Greenwood (UCLA), Hersey Hawkins (Bradley), Jim Jackson (Ohio State), Antawn Jamison (North Carolina), Paul Pierce (Kansas) and coach Rick Byrd.

Penders coached at Columbia, Fordham and Rhode Island before coming to Texas. He energized the Erwin Center crowd with an up-tempo style as the team became known as the “Runnin’ Horns.”

In 10 seasons, Penders went 208-110 and made eight NCAA Tournaments. The Horns reached the Elite Eight in 1990 and would win three Southwest Conference championships.

Penders ultimately took four different teams to the NCAAs — Rhode Island, Texas, George Washington and Houston. Penders’ all-time record was 594-420 in 33 seasons with 11 all-time NCAA appearances.

Penders has also been selected for induction into the Texas Athletics Hall of Honor in August.

Contact Brian Davis at 512-445-3957. Email bdavis@statesman.com.

