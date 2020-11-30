BEVO BEAT Women's Basketball Off to a 2-0 start, the Texas women make their first appearance in this basketball season’s AP poll Posted November 30th, 2020

After a week of basketball, Texas has reclaimed a spot among the nation’s best programs.

Texas was ranked 25th in the Associated Press’ weekly poll, which was released on Monday. UT was omitted from the AP’s preseason poll, but the Longhorns did receive the 26th-most votes. Texas then opened the 2020-21 season with 90-51 and 106-69 drubbings of SMU and North Texas.

This time around, Texas received 65 points and took advantage of Notre Dame dropping out of the rankings. The Big 12 was also represented by No. 4 Baylor and No. 23 Iowa State in a poll that was topped by South Carolina.

Texas was ranked four times last season. The Longhorns never exceeded the No. 15 ranking that they received in last year’s preseason poll. UT was also left unranked in the AP’s final 10 polls of the season.

Texas will host Louisiana Tech on Wednesday before turning its attention to a top-25 showdown. On Sunday night, Texas and No. 12 Texas A&M will battle at the Erwin Center as part of the annual SEC/Big 12 Challenge. The Longhorns and Aggies haven’t played since 2014. Six years ago, Texas and Texas A&M were respectively ranked third and fourth in the AP poll ahead of a 67-65 win for UT in Little Rock, Ark.

The American-Statesman casts one of the 30 ballots for the AP’s poll. Below is how the American-Statesman’s Danny Davis voted. This season’s records are listed in parenthesis:

South Carolina (3-0) Connecticut (0-0) Baylor (1-0) Stanford (1-0) Arizona (1-0) Louisville (2-0) Mississippi State (1-0) North Carolina State (2-0) Oregon (1-0) Kentucky (2-0) UCLA (1-0) Maryland (2-1) Texas A&M (2-0) Indiana (1-0) Arkansas (3-1) Northwestern (0-0) Iowa State (1-1) Gonzaga (0-1) Oregon State (1-0) Ohio State (1-0) Syracuse (1-0) Texas (2-0) Michigan (2-0) Missouri State (2-1) DePaul (0-1)

