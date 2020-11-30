Texas guard Matt Coleman III (2) reaches for a loose ball against Davidson forward Luka Brajkovic (35) durinig the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Maui Invitational tournament, Monday, Nov. 30, 2020 in Asheville, N.C. Texas won 78-76. (AP Photo/Kathy Kmonicek)

Texas men slip past Davidson in first round of Maui Invitational

Posted November 30th, 2020

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Texas has never finished higher than third place in the Maui Invitational, but hopes of a 2020 championship are still alive after the Longhorns defeated Davidson, 78-76, in Monday’s opener.

The 2020 tournament is being played in Asheville as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Texas, making its fifth appearance in the Maui Invitational, was paced by Courtney Ramey’s 14 points. Matt Coleman III added 10 points and nine assists.

Sam Mennenga scored 17 points and pulled in five rebounds for Davidson, and Kellan Grady added 14 points and four rebounds.

The win bumps Texas’ record to 2-0. The Longhorns will take on the winner of this afternoon’s Indiana-Providence matchup tomorrow at 12:30 p.m.

