BEVO BEAT Football ‘I can’t be mad at them’: Sam Ehlinger and Ta’Quon Graham react to Texas teammates’ opt-out calls Posted December 1st, 2020

Texas seniors Sam Ehlinger and Ta’Quon Graham both expressed support on Tuesday for two former teammates who recently left the Longhorns to chase their NFL dreams.

Over the weekend, offensive lineman Samuel Cosmi announced that he was opting out of the remaining games on Texas’ schedule. Safety Caden Sterns made the same decision on Monday. Both Cosmi and Sterns said they were leaving the Longhorns to prepare for the 2021 NFL Draft.

Texas has trips to Kansas State and Kansas left on its regular-season schedule. If Texas participates in the postseason, Cosmi and Sterns will also skip that bowl game.

Cosmi arrived at Texas with Ehlinger, a quarterback, and Graham , a defensive lineman, in UT’s 2017 recruiting class. Sterns is a year younger, but he joined Cosmi, Ehlinger and Graham among the team’s captains this season.

Ehlinger and Graham were the only players who met with the local media on Tuesday. Ehlinger told reporters that he had no desire to skip his senior season’s final games. Meanwhile, Graham expressed disappointment that Sterns would miss out on the defense’s season-ending action. Both Ehlinger and Graham, however, said they supported the decisions made by their now-former teammates.

Said Ehlinger:

I’m so thankful for Cosmi, the way that he’s protected me since for a really long time. I have so much to be thankful for for him. It’s really comforting when you have a left tackle like Sammy, because you really don’t have to worry about that left side. I can’t say enough positive words about him. I respect his decision. Everybody’s situation and things are different. And then Caden, love him to death. We have developed as friends a lot this past year, especially through everything going on with The Eyes and the social unrest and just everything going on. The perspective that I gained from my relationship with Caden and the conversations that we had and then also the competition in practice. The way that we competed in practice from when he first stepped on campus… We just competed and we were always talking trash to each other, always driving each other to make each other better. I have so much to be thankful for for both of those guys. I can’t be mad at them because of the impact they’ve had in my life. I’m thankful for both of them.”

Said Graham:

I feel like a general feeling is that we were proud of those guys. We’re thankful for everything they’ve done for us. I think we cannot forget that Caden has given three long years to us and Sammy has given four long years to us. I think we can’t discredit that because they made a decision for their future and for their families.”

Texas (5-3, 4-3 Big 12) will head to Kansas State (4-5, 4-4) on Saturday. Due to three close losses in conference play, the Longhorns have an almost non-existent chance of reaching the Big 12’s championship game.

