BEVO BEAT Women's Basketball
Women’s preview: No. 25 Texas vs. Louisiana Tech
Posted December 1st, 2020
Louisiana Tech at No. 25 Texas
When: 7 p.m. Wednesday
Where: Erwin Center
TV/radio: Longhorn Network/105.3 FM
About the series: Louisiana Tech leads 8-3
|LOUISIANA TECH (2-0)
|No.
|Pos.
|Player
|Class
|Ht.
|PPG
|RPG
|1
|G
|Raizel Guinto
|Sr.
|5-5
|12.0
|2.5
|2
|G
|Keiunna Walker
|Jr.
|5-6
|16.5
|3.5
|10
|G
|Amber Dixon
|Sr.
|5-10
|9.5
|6.5
|21
|F
|Brianna Harris
|Jr.
|6-0
|12.5
|5.0
|24
|G
|Lotte Sant
|Soph.
|6-1
|3.0
|2.5
|Coach: Brooke Stoehr, Scott Stoehr (68-57, fifth season at Louisiana Tech; 139-115 ninth season overall)
|*-indicates assists per game.
About the Lady Techsters: The ninth-place team in Conference USA’s preseason poll, Louisiana Tech opened its season with a 90-45 rout of McNeese State and a 79-69 win over Grambling State. … In each of its games, Louisiana Tech’s leading scorer has contributed 17 points. … UT coach Vic Scahefer noted that Louisiana Tech scored 28 fast-break points against Grambling State on Monday. … Four different countries are represented on Louisiana Tech’s 12-player roster (United States, Canada, Spain, The Netherlands).
|No. 25 TEXAS (2-0)
|No.
|Pos.
|Player
|Class
|Ht.
|PPG
|RPG
|0
|G
|Celeste Taylor
|Soph.
|5-11
|19.0
|3.5
|3
|G
|Karisma Ortiz
|Soph.
|6-0
|5.0
|3.0
|11
|G
|Joanne Allen-Taylor
|Jr.
|5-8
|9.5
|2.5
|31
|F
|Audrey Warren
|Jr.
|5-9
|14.0
|5.5
|35
|C
|Charli Collier
|Jr.
|6-5
|34.5
|14.0
|Coach: Vic Schaefer (2-0, first year at Texas; 303-172, 16th year overall)
|*-indicates assists per game.
About the Longhorns: This week, Texas returned to the AP poll for the first time since January of last season. … Collier was named the Big 12’s player of the week on Monday. The 44 points scored by Collier against North Texas on Sunday is the fourth-most points in school history. … After missing UT’s first two games with an undisclosed injury, Duke graduate transfer Kyra Lambert will be available on Wednesday. … Taylor is responsible for 12 of UT’s 27 steals.
News on Bevo Beat is free and unlimited. Access to the rest of Hookem.com is included with an Austin American-Statesman subscription in addition to Statesman.com and the ePaper edition. Subscribe today at statesman.com/subscribe.
Comments