BEVO BEAT Women's Basketball Women’s preview: No. 25 Texas vs. Louisiana Tech Posted December 1st, 2020

Advertisement

Louisiana Tech at No. 25 Texas

When: 7 p.m. Wednesday

Where: Erwin Center

Advertisement

TV/radio: Longhorn Network/105.3 FM

About the series: Louisiana Tech leads 8-3

LOUISIANA TECH (2-0) No. Pos. Player Class Ht. PPG RPG 1 G Raizel Guinto Sr. 5-5 12.0 2.5 2 G Keiunna Walker Jr. 5-6 16.5 3.5 10 G Amber Dixon Sr. 5-10 9.5 6.5 21 F Brianna Harris Jr. 6-0 12.5 5.0 24 G Lotte Sant Soph. 6-1 3.0 2.5 Coach: Brooke Stoehr, Scott Stoehr (68-57, fifth season at Louisiana Tech; 139-115 ninth season overall) *-indicates assists per game.

About the Lady Techsters: The ninth-place team in Conference USA’s preseason poll, Louisiana Tech opened its season with a 90-45 rout of McNeese State and a 79-69 win over Grambling State. … In each of its games, Louisiana Tech’s leading scorer has contributed 17 points. … UT coach Vic Scahefer noted that Louisiana Tech scored 28 fast-break points against Grambling State on Monday. … Four different countries are represented on Louisiana Tech’s 12-player roster (United States, Canada, Spain, The Netherlands).

No. 25 TEXAS (2-0) No. Pos. Player Class Ht. PPG RPG 0 G Celeste Taylor Soph. 5-11 19.0 3.5 3 G Karisma Ortiz Soph. 6-0 5.0 3.0 11 G Joanne Allen-Taylor Jr. 5-8 9.5 2.5 31 F Audrey Warren Jr. 5-9 14.0 5.5 35 C Charli Collier Jr. 6-5 34.5 14.0 Coach: Vic Schaefer (2-0, first year at Texas; 303-172, 16th year overall) *-indicates assists per game.

About the Longhorns: This week, Texas returned to the AP poll for the first time since January of last season. … Collier was named the Big 12’s player of the week on Monday. The 44 points scored by Collier against North Texas on Sunday is the fourth-most points in school history. … After missing UT’s first two games with an undisclosed injury, Duke graduate transfer Kyra Lambert will be available on Wednesday. … Taylor is responsible for 12 of UT’s 27 steals.

News on Bevo Beat is free and unlimited. Access to the rest of Hookem.com is included with an Austin American-Statesman subscription in addition to Statesman.com and the ePaper edition. Subscribe today at statesman.com/subscribe.