Women’s preview: No. 25 Texas vs. Louisiana Tech

Posted December 1st, 2020

Danny Davis American-Statesman Staff

Louisiana Tech at No. 25 Texas

When: 7 p.m. Wednesday

Where: Erwin Center

TV/radio: Longhorn Network/105.3 FM

About the series: Louisiana Tech leads 8-3

LOUISIANA TECH (2-0)
No.Pos.PlayerClassHt.PPGRPG
1GRaizel GuintoSr.5-512.02.5
2GKeiunna WalkerJr.5-616.53.5
10GAmber DixonSr.5-109.56.5
21FBrianna HarrisJr.6-012.55.0
24GLotte SantSoph.6-13.02.5
Coach: Brooke Stoehr, Scott Stoehr (68-57, fifth season at Louisiana Tech; 139-115 ninth season overall)
*-indicates assists per game.

About the Lady Techsters: The ninth-place team in Conference USA’s preseason poll, Louisiana Tech opened its season with a 90-45 rout of McNeese State and a 79-69 win over Grambling State. …  In each of its games, Louisiana Tech’s leading scorer has contributed 17 points. … UT coach Vic Scahefer noted that Louisiana Tech scored 28 fast-break points against Grambling State on Monday. … Four different countries are represented on Louisiana Tech’s 12-player roster (United States, Canada, Spain, The Netherlands).

No. 25 TEXAS (2-0)
No.Pos.PlayerClassHt.PPGRPG
0GCeleste TaylorSoph.5-1119.03.5
3GKarisma OrtizSoph.6-05.03.0
11GJoanne Allen-TaylorJr.5-89.52.5
31FAudrey WarrenJr.5-914.05.5
35CCharli CollierJr.6-534.514.0
Coach: Vic Schaefer (2-0, first year at Texas; 303-172, 16th year overall)
*-indicates assists per game.

About the Longhorns: This week, Texas returned to the AP poll for the first time since January of last season. … Collier was named the Big 12’s player of the week on Monday. The 44 points scored by Collier against North Texas on Sunday is the fourth-most points in school history. … After missing UT’s first two games with an undisclosed injury, Duke graduate transfer Kyra Lambert will be available on Wednesday. … Taylor is responsible for 12 of UT’s 27 steals.

