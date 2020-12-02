BEVO BEAT Baseball Texas loses two contributors for the 2021 baseball season Posted December 2nd, 2020

When the next pitch is thrown at UFCU Disch-Falk Field, Texas baseball coach David Pierce will have two fewer options for his line-up card.

Texas confirmed this week that utility player Andre Duplantier II will miss the 2021 season after having surgery on his elbow. Infielder Brenden Dixon has also decided to transfer to a junior college.

OrangeBloods.com was the first to report on Duplantier. D1Baseball broke the news about Dixon’s departure and the player later took to Twitter to announce his next move.

Duplantier and Dixon arrived at Texas ahead of a 2020 season that was cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic. Due to an NCAA ruling, both players would have gotten to restart their freshmen years this spring.

Last season, Dixon started nine times at second base for the Longhorns. In 31 at-bats, he gathered only two hits. His first collegiate knock, though, was a homer in a 4-0 win at Rice on Feb. 15.

Duplantier led Texas with his three saves in 2020. Those saves were complemented by a 2.00 ERA, 13 strikeouts and nine innings of work. Slowed at the beginning of the season by a hamate bone injury, Duplantier was also picking up reps at third base when the season was halted. Duplantier’s younger brother, Jayden, is a member of UT’s 2022 recruiting class.

