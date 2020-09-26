BEVO BEAT Football Shootout in the South Plains! No. 8 Texas rallies past Texas Tech in overtime, 63-56 Posted September 26th, 2020

For those who wanted drama in Lubbock, they got drama in Lubbock.

Eighth-ranked Texas found a way to wake itself up from offensive lethargy by scoring 15 points in the final couple of minutes — oh, and recovering an onside kick and converting a two-point conversion pass with 40 seconds left in there, too — just to rally and send things into overtime. Then, defense won the game. After Joshua Moore’s touchdown in the first possession of the extra period made it 63-56, the Red Raiders lost the game on a Caden Sterns interception.

Big 12 opening day yielded a big upset, though. Kansas State knocked off No. 3 Oklahoma in Norman. Then Texas almost fell in Lubbock.

They’re called special teams for a reason. And Tech’s certainly were — a successful onside kick and a blocked punt in the first half, then a muffed punt return for a fumble recovery for a touchdown in the second. Special teams can make heroes out of little-known names on the roster like Jade York and Xavier Martin and Jahdae Barron. But after giving up the three big special teams miscues, the Horns came up with a big one of their own — a blocked punt by Tyler Owens recovered in the end zone for a touchdown — to turn things around from a 31-28 game where the Red Raiders had momentum to a 38-28 game.

The Horns gave up 21 points in the third quarter, which saw them lose their halftime lead and sink into an offensive malaise. Sam Ehlinger, after looking super sharp in the first half, was 3 of 8 for 18 yards and an interception in the third quarter.

It would have been Texas’ first loss in Lubbock since 2008, the Michael Crabtree game. Instead, it was Texas’ sixth straight win at Tech.

What this loss means

The Big 12 is wide open. OU’s loss puts Texas in the driver’s seat. The Horns should move up in the polls and will either take this win and build off it, or it’s a sign that this is going to be a bumpy season, maybe for everyone.

Scoring plays

1ST QUARTER: TEXAS 17, TEXAS TECH 7



Texas: Sam Ehlinger 2-yard run (Cameron Dicker kick, 9:11)

Texas Tech: KeSean Carter 13 pass from Alan Bowman (Trey Wolff kick, 7:00)

Texas: Dicker 43-yard field goal (4:24)

Texas: Joshua Moore 31-yard pass from Ehlinger (Dicker kick, :41)

2ND QUARTER: HALFTIME — TEXAS 31, TEXAS TECH 21



Texas Tech: Carter 22-yard pass from Bowman (Wolff kick, 12:11)

Texas: Roschon Johnson 1-yard run (Dicker kick, 7:48)

Texas Tech: Erik Ezukanma 19-yard pass from Bowman (Wolff kick, 4:44)

Texas: Brenden Schooler 3-yard pass from Ehlinger (Dicker kick, 1:08)

3RD QUARTER: TEXAS TECH 42, TEXAS 38



Texas Tech: Xavier Martin 0-yard fumble return (Wolff kick, 14:08)

Texas: Jahdae Barron 2-yard blocked punt return (Dicker kick, 12:21)

Texas Tech: T.J. Vasher 29-yard pass from Bowman (Wolff kick, :44)

Texas Tech: SaRodorick Thompson 10-yard run (Wolff kick, 0:00)

4TH QUARTER: END OF REGULATION — TEXAS 56, TEXAS TECH 56



Texas: Dicker 26-yard field goal (10:47)

Texas Tech: Vasher 18-yard catch (Wolff kick, 6:12)

Texas Tech: Thompson 75-yard run (Wolff kick, 3:13)

Texas: Brennan Eagles 12-yard pass from Ehlinger (Dicker kick, 2:39)

Texas: Moore 18-yard pass from Ehlinger (Eagles pass from Ehlinger, :40)

OVERTIME: FINAL — TEXAS 63, TEXAS TECH 56



Texas: Moore 18-yard pass from Ehlinger (Dicker kick)

