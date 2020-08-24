BEVO BEAT Volleyball Texas to add Marianna Singletary, South Carolina’s top volleyball player, to its roster in 2022 Posted August 24th, 2020

Due to a pledge from South Carolina, Texas has doubled the size of its 2022 recruiting class.

On Sunday, Marianna Singletary announced on Instagram that she had verbally committed to Texas. Singletary is a 6-4 middle blocker from Charleston, S.C.

MaxPreps recently named Singletary as the best preps player in South Carolina. According to MaxPreps, she has topped 500 kills in each of her first two years at Porter-Gaud High School. As a sophomore, she averaged 4.6 kills per set and boasted a .361 hitting percentage. Singletary contributed 15 kills to the Cyclones’ winning effort in the South Carolina Independent School Association Class 3A championship match.

Singletary joins Emma Halter in UT’s 2022 recruiting class. Halter, a libero from Indiana, committed to the Longhorns in July.

