Women’s golf team in 11th place at Oklahoma tournament

Posted September 28th, 2020

High winds stopped play midround for the Texas women’s golf team Sunday in the Schooner Fall Classic at Belmar Golf Club in Norman, Okla.

The Longhorns were in 11th place at 25 over par after completing 31 of the scheduled 36 holes. The tournament was scheduled to finish late Monday.

Junior Hailee Cooper and sophomore Sophie Guo were at 3 over par, tied for 19th place. Freshman Bentley Cotton was three strokes behind them, tied for 36th. Freshman Ashley Park was 13 over, tied for 53rd.

