BEVO BEAT FOLLOW LIVE: Texas vs UTEP Posted September 12th, 2020

Advertisement

Texas football returns with the Longhorns set to open the season at DKR against UTEP. For live updates, photos and analysis from the American-Statesman’s Brian Davis, Danny Davis, Kirk Bohls and Cedric Golden, checkout our live blog:

As I understand it, seating capacity is expected to remain about the same, just people moved around. Total attendance still pegged at just over 100k. https://t.co/6LrfasLTum Advertisement — Brian Davis (@BDavisAAS) September 12, 2020

As expected, Texas WR Jake Smith (hamstring) is not dressed tonight. He's expected to return for the Texas Tech trip on Sept. 26. — Brian Davis (@BDavisAAS) September 12, 2020

Texas now playing "The Eyes of Texas" over the loudspeaker. Loud singing from the fans that are here. Huge ovation afterward, too. — Brian Davis (@BDavisAAS) September 13, 2020

Longhorns got on the board early with a big score from Josh Moore.

Touchdown Texas. The first play of the season is a dart to Josh Moore, who runs 78 yards for the score. Hello football. — Brian Davis (@BDavisAAS) September 13, 2020

So if Texas scores a 78-yard TD on its first play from scrimmage and only 25,000 people are at DKR, did it really happen? #horns #hookem — Cedric Golden (@CedGolden) September 13, 2020

That last time that Texas scored on its first offensive snap of the season? 2004 (Cedric Benson). #HookEm https://t.co/FRae0aGFtU — Danny Davis (@aasdanny) September 13, 2020

Cade Brewer added to the lead with 20-yard touchdown catch on pass from Sam Ehlinger.

Touchdown Texas. Ehlinger finds his Lake Travis buddy Cade Brewer, who slipped down the seam. That's a 20-yard score. Horns now up 14-0. 9:32 1Q. — Brian Davis (@BDavisAAS) September 13, 2020

Texas OC Mike Yurcich: 2 drives, 2 TDs. — Brian Davis (@BDavisAAS) September 13, 2020

TE Cade Brewer figures to have a really big year. Lines up in slot, catches a perfect 20-yard strike for a TD. — Kirk Bohls (@kbohls) September 13, 2020

Sam Ehlinger had three receivers open on that play. Cade Brewer was the beneficiary of a 20-yard TD toss. #Horns up 14-0 and haven't broken a sweat. — Cedric Golden (@CedGolden) September 13, 2020

Texas continued rolling in the first quarter.

Touchdown Texas. RoJo punches it in from 1 yard out. Jordan Whittington's 15-yard end-around set it up nicely. Texas now up 21-0. Horns already have 220 total yards. — Brian Davis (@BDavisAAS) September 13, 2020

Texas averaging 11.6 yards a play, has scored on its first three possessions. — Kirk Bohls (@kbohls) September 13, 2020

A missed field goal by Cameron Dicker set the Longhorns’ lead to 21-0 going into the second quarter.

End of 1Q: Texas 21, UTEP 0. Horns have 246 yards, Miners 35. Ehlinger is 10-for-14, 193 yards, 2 TDs. All systems go thus far. — Brian Davis (@BDavisAAS) September 13, 2020

Texas completes as good a first quarter as Tom Herman could want. Three scores (but a missed FG). A total of 246 yards to UTEP's 35. Horn defense has 3 3-and-outs and allowed one first down. — Kirk Bohls (@kbohls) September 13, 2020

Texas picked up right where it left off in the second quarter.

Touchdown Texas. Oregon/Arizona grad transfer WR Brenden Schooler makes his introduction with two catches on this drive and a 40-yard score. Horns up 28-0. — Brian Davis (@BDavisAAS) September 13, 2020

Touchdown Texas. Tarik Black, the grad transfer from Michigan, gets in from 5 yards out with a dump-off over the middle. Horns up 35-0. 12:15 2Q. — Brian Davis (@BDavisAAS) September 13, 2020

With 12:15 left in the second quarter, Sam Ehlinger has 311 passing yards and four touchdown tosses. The single-game records for Texas are 470 yards (Colt McCoy vs. UCF in 2009), six touchdowns (Colt McCoy vs. Baylor in 2006). #HookEm — Danny Davis (@aasdanny) September 13, 2020

UTEP's Gavin Baechle misses from 49 yards out. Shutout still intact. Texas up 35-0 with 9:23 left in 1H. — Brian Davis (@BDavisAAS) September 13, 2020

After some misfires to Brennan Eagles around the goal line, Texas collects a 32-yard FG by Dicker. Horns now up 38-0. 6:16 left in 2Q. I'm guessing we'll see all the backups in 2H. — Brian Davis (@BDavisAAS) September 13, 2020

UTEP got on the scoreboard just before halftime but Ehlinger got into the record books in the first half.

UTEP is on the board. Baechle hits a 47-yard FG with 1:39 left in 1H. Texas still up 38-3. Those in the desert probably are not worried. An entire 2H still ahead. — Brian Davis (@BDavisAAS) September 13, 2020

Sam Ehlinger has recorded the seventh 400-yard passing game in UT's history. There is still 1:03 left in the half. #HookEm — Danny Davis (@aasdanny) September 13, 2020

Longhorns found the end zone one more time before halftime to take a 45-3 lead at the break.

Touchdown Texas. Ehlinger with his 5th TD to… checks notes… walk-on WR Kai Money from Brownsville. Horns up 45-3. QB1 now has 429 passing yards on 24-of-32. — Brian Davis (@BDavisAAS) September 13, 2020

Halftime in Austin: No. 14 Texas 45, UTEP 3. pic.twitter.com/L7EgVaQa24 — Brian Davis (@BDavisAAS) September 13, 2020

Jordan Whittington suffered an injury in the third quarter.

Texas WR Jordan Whittington is out for the rest of the game with a knee injury, per UT. — Brian Davis (@BDavisAAS) September 13, 2020

Per LHN, Jordan Whittington is out for the remainder of the game with a knee injury. Kid just can't stay healthy. — Cedric Golden (@CedGolden) September 13, 2020

Texas continued to pour it on in the third quarter, even with Ehlinger on the bench.

Casey Thompson now in at QB. Ehlinger's night is done. Texas leads 45-3 with 5:43 left in 3Q. — Brian Davis (@BDavisAAS) September 13, 2020

Touchdown Texas. Brennan Eagles is on the board. He sort of snatches the ball away from a UTEP defender for a 35-yard score from Casey Thompson. Texas now up 52-3. 2:11 3Q. — Brian Davis (@BDavisAAS) September 13, 2020

Spectacular TD grab by Eagles, who had to ward off UTEP defensive back and tip the ball to himself with his right hand. — Kirk Bohls (@kbohls) September 13, 2020

Texas took that 52-3 into the third quarter.

End of 3Q: Texas 52, UTEP 3. — Brian Davis (@BDavisAAS) September 13, 2020

Texas scored again in the 4th, with Marcus Washington becoming the eighth different Longhorn to find the end zone.

Touchdown Texas. Thompson with another TD throw, this one a 17-yarder to Marcus Washington, the 8th different UT player to score tonight. UT 59, UTEP 3. 13:00 4Q. — Brian Davis (@BDavisAAS) September 13, 2020

Joshua Moore, you get a TD catch!

Cade Brewer, you get a TD catch!

Brenden Schooler, you get a TD catch!

Tarik Black, you get a TD catch!

Kai Money, you get a TD catch!

Brennan Eagles, you get a TD catch!

Marcus Washington, you get a TD catch! UT QBs spreading it around. #HookEm pic.twitter.com/Shy9xRgKeD — Danny Davis (@aasdanny) September 13, 2020

Texas' 56-0 win over San Jose State in 2017 is Tom Herman's biggest margin of victory in his 3+ seasons so far. Tonight's lead is currently 56 points. — Brian Davis (@BDavisAAS) September 13, 2020

Texas has cracked more than 700 total yards only once in school history (715 vs. New Mexico State, 2013). Tonight, Horns have 690 thus far. — Brian Davis (@BDavisAAS) September 13, 2020

Final in Austin: No. 14 Texas 59, UTEP 3. Total domination. Third-most yards in school history (689). Ehlinger 5 TDs, personal-best 426 yards. Next game at Texas Tech on Sept. 26. — Brian Davis (@BDavisAAS) September 13, 2020

Steady stream of Texas players jogging off, others walking, during the post-game playing of "The Eyes of Texas." Only player seen holding up his Horns was Ehlinger. — Brian Davis (@BDavisAAS) September 13, 2020

News on Bevo Beat is free and unlimited. Access to the rest of Hookem.com is included with an Austin American-Statesman subscription in addition to Statesman.com and the ePaper edition. Subscribe today at statesman.com/subscribe.