FOLLOW LIVE: Texas vs UTEP

Posted September 12th, 2020

Texas football returns with the Longhorns set to open the season at DKR against UTEP.  For live updates, photos and analysis from the American-Statesman’s Brian Davis, Danny Davis, Kirk Bohls and Cedric Golden, checkout our live blog:

 

 

 

Longhorns got on the board early with a big score from Josh Moore.

 

 

 

Cade Brewer added to the lead with 20-yard touchdown catch on pass from Sam Ehlinger.

 

 

Texas continued rolling in the first quarter.

 

 

 

A missed field goal by Cameron Dicker set the Longhorns’ lead to 21-0 going into the second quarter.

 

 

 

Texas picked up right where it left off in the second quarter.

 

 

 

UTEP got on the scoreboard just before halftime but Ehlinger got into the record books in the first half.

 

 

 

Longhorns found the end zone one more time before halftime to take a 45-3 lead at the break.

 

 

 

 

Jordan Whittington suffered an injury in the third quarter.

 

Texas continued to pour it on in the third quarter, even with Ehlinger on the bench.

 

 

Texas took that 52-3 into the third quarter.

 

 

 

Texas scored again in the 4th, with Marcus Washington becoming the eighth different Longhorn to find the end zone.

 

