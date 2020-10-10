Texas Longhorns quarterback Sam Ehlinger (11) celebrates with Texas wide receiver Joshua Moore (6) after scoring a touchdown against UTEP Miners in the first quarter during an NCAA football game in Austin, Texas, Saturday , Sept. 12, 2020. [RICARDO B. BRAZZIELL/AMERICAN-STATESMAN]

LIVE BLOG: No. 22 Texas vs Oklahoma

Posted October 10th, 2020

Keff Ciardello

keffciardello@gmail.com

The Longhorns (2-1) and Sooners (1-2) are set to face-off in Dallas for the 2020 Red River Showdown. For live updates, photos and analysis from the American-Statesman’s Brian Davis, Danny Davis, Kirk Bohls and Cedric Golden, checkout our live blog:

 

 

 

Two turnovers in the first quarter for Texas led to a 10-0 lead for Oklahoma.

 

 

An interception for Texas in the first quarter led to a field goal in the second quarter.

 

A fumble by Rattler gave Texas the ball back and they took advantage, tying the game at 10 with 11:44 left in the first half.

 

 

A blocked punt led to a touchdown for Oklahoma, giving the Sooners a 17-10 lead with 6:48 left in the half.

 

 

Texas tied it at 17 with 4:15 left in the half.

 

 

Oklahoma got on the board first in the second half after a big punt return set up a touchdown.

 

 

Oklahoma added to its lead with 1:27 left in the third, capping a 17-play drive with a touchdown.

