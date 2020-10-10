BEVO BEAT Football LIVE BLOG: No. 22 Texas vs Oklahoma Posted October 10th, 2020

The Longhorns (2-1) and Sooners (1-2) are set to face-off in Dallas for the 2020 Red River Showdown. For live updates, photos and analysis from the American-Statesman’s Brian Davis, Danny Davis, Kirk Bohls and Cedric Golden, checkout our live blog:

Inside the Cotton Bowl, things look totally normal. pic.twitter.com/y133FbW0n5 Advertisement — Brian Davis (@BDavisAAS) October 10, 2020

On Second Thought Ep. 195: Oklahoman columnists Berry Tramel and Jenni Carlson on Texas-Oklahoma https://t.co/8LZsZ3QbzO via @bevobeat — Kirk Bohls (@kbohls) October 10, 2020

Ungrounded for a week. pic.twitter.com/SQr6t8gjlr — Danny Davis (@aasdanny) October 10, 2020

Texas WR Joshua Moore and Jordan Whittington are both on the field for pre-game warm-ups. — Brian Davis (@BDavisAAS) October 10, 2020

Socially distant seating at the Cotton Bowl. 18 minutes to kick. Longhorn Band music being played on loudspeakers. pic.twitter.com/MM3kWh4Osq — Brian Davis (@BDavisAAS) October 10, 2020

Two turnovers in the first quarter for Texas led to a 10-0 lead for Oklahoma.

Field goal OU. Terrific read on the edge by B.J. Foster to knock Rambo down before he can make the catch. OU forced to take a 19-yarder, early 3-0 lead. — Brian Davis (@BDavisAAS) October 10, 2020

Touchdown OU. Mims just ran across the field. Wide. Open. Incredible. Nobody in the same zip code. That's a 30-yard score. Holy moly. Sooners up 10-0. — Brian Davis (@BDavisAAS) October 10, 2020

OU already has 118 yards compared to Texas' 21. I was too quick to say "Awful start for OU," obviously. My apologies, Boomers. — Brian Davis (@BDavisAAS) October 10, 2020

OU already having its way with Texas, which has had a lost fumble, a poor punt and a wide-open WR for OU so far. — Kirk Bohls (@kbohls) October 10, 2020

An interception for Texas in the first quarter led to a field goal in the second quarter.

Field goal Texas. C Derek Kerstetter flagged for a personal foul, a 15-yarder, after Ehlinger appeared to get the first down. But Dicker still gets connects, and OU's lead cut down to 10-3. — Brian Davis (@BDavisAAS) October 10, 2020

A fumble by Rattler gave Texas the ball back and they took advantage, tying the game at 10 with 11:44 left in the first half.

Touchdown Texas. QB Power. Ehlinger takes it straight up the gut from 6 yards out for his 9th rushing TD vs. OU. Huge pass interference call helped the Horns there. Tied up 10-10. 11:44 2Q. — Brian Davis (@BDavisAAS) October 10, 2020

Texas' two takeaways put the Horns back into this game. That was Ehlinger's ninth TD rushing against OU in his career. — Kirk Bohls (@kbohls) October 10, 2020

Texas got a break there. Ball didn't look catchable. Ehlinger cashed in. #Horns tie it at 10-10. — Cedric Golden (@CedGolden) October 10, 2020

That was Sam Ehlinger's ninth touchdown run against Oklahoma. The Longhorn with the next-most against the Sooners is Ricky Williams, who had five. #HookEm — Danny Davis (@aasdanny) October 10, 2020

A blocked punt led to a touchdown for Oklahoma, giving the Sooners a 17-10 lead with 6:48 left in the half.

Texas punter Ryan Bujcevski's having a rough day. Took extra steps and got it blocked. He's not having a good year. — Kirk Bohls (@kbohls) October 10, 2020

Touchdown OU. Major gets around the left end, gets a block and just runs for the corner. Pretty easy score for the Sooners, who now lead 17-10. — Brian Davis (@BDavisAAS) October 10, 2020

Texas tied it at 17 with 4:15 left in the half.

Touchdown Texas. Ehlinger with some darts to Black, Whittington. OU also flagged for pass inf. on Moore. Then, QB1 just punches it in himself. Tied up again, 17-17. 4:14 2Q. — Brian Davis (@BDavisAAS) October 10, 2020

Halftime in Dallas: Texas 17, OU 17. This game… woof. — Brian Davis (@BDavisAAS) October 10, 2020

Oklahoma got on the board first in the second half after a big punt return set up a touchdown.

A nice Bujcevski punt, but OU's Mims returns it with a nice run. And now Bujcevski draws a flag for some extra shoving! — Brian Davis (@BDavisAAS) October 10, 2020

Texas just squandering one opportunity after another: not cashing in on great field position at end of 1H, sputtering and 3-and-out on first 2H series; giving up huge punt return with a field goal. Not good. — Kirk Bohls (@kbohls) October 10, 2020

Touchdown OU. Rattler is back in at QB. HIs dump-down to Pledger set it up. Then, Pledger just pushes and shoves his way in from 1 yard out. Again, this drive is on Texas' special teams. OU leads 24-17. — Brian Davis (@BDavisAAS) October 10, 2020

Texas RB Roschon Johnson will not return to the game because of a shoulder injury, per @craigway1. — Brian Davis (@BDavisAAS) October 10, 2020

Oklahoma added to its lead with 1:27 left in the third, capping a 17-play drive with a touchdown.

Touchdown OU. A methodical 17-play, 88-yard drive zapped the Horns' energy. Takes 8:07 off the clock. OU crushing it on third down (6 of 11). Rattler gaining confidence after getting benched. OU leads 31-17. 1:27 3Q. — Brian Davis (@BDavisAAS) October 10, 2020

That's an impressive drive by the Sooners, going 87 yards in 17 plays and consuming 8:07 of clock. — Kirk Bohls (@kbohls) October 10, 2020

End of the 3Q: OU 31, Texas 17. Horns in danger of losing their seventh game as a ranked opponent to a non-ranked foe under Herman. — Brian Davis (@BDavisAAS) October 10, 2020

