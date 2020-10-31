BEVO BEAT LIVE BLOG: Texas at No.6 Oklahoma State Posted October 31st, 2020

Coming off a 27-16 win over Baylor last week, the Longhorns are on the road for a Halloween matchup with the highest ranked team in the conference. Texas (3-2, 2-2 in the Big 12) will face No. 6 Oklahoma State (4-0, 3-0) for the 35th overall meeting between the two programs. Texas owns a 25-9 advantage in the series and won 36-30 last year but the Cowboys have won seven of the last 10 meetings. For live updates, photos and analysis from the American-Statesman’s Brian Davis, Danny Davis, Kirk Bohls and Cedric Golden, checkout our live blog:

Saturday afternoon in Stillwater against the undefeated Cowboys is something of a make-or-break moment for the 2020 Horns. https://t.co/WnTP32TXQD pic.twitter.com/N6oDf7tPn6 — Brian Davis (@BDavisAAS) October 31, 2020

Watching the Horns warm up. WR Brenden Schooler is not dressed out. WR Jordan Whittington was not expected to play, so he's not out there. — Brian Davis (@BDavisAAS) October 31, 2020

Pokes are going with all black uniforms tonight vs. Horns' Icy Whites. BPS place will have a different vibe without a full paddle-stomping house. — Brian Davis (@BDavisAAS) October 31, 2020

Horns headed back to the locker room after pre-game. pic.twitter.com/tlQWpn9IYl — Brian Davis (@BDavisAAS) October 31, 2020

After the Longhorns punted on the opening drive, the Cowboys took advantage by scoring on its first drive.

That's a 7-play, 86-yard drive. Took only 1:51. Pokes made it look easy. Cowboys lead 7-0. — Brian Davis (@BDavisAAS) October 31, 2020

Touchdown OSU. Wallace catches an easy 11-yard slant. — Brian Davis (@BDavisAAS) October 31, 2020

An OKST fumble set up the equalizing score for Texas.

Touchdown Texas. Ingram punches it in 1 yard out. Horns take advantage of the quick turnover. That's also Ingram's first TD of the season. Tie game. — Brian Davis (@BDavisAAS) October 31, 2020

Chuba wasn't expecting the ball there. Jacoby Jones was right there for the recovery. #Horns have to cash. — Cedric Golden (@CedGolden) October 31, 2020

The Cowboys with responded later in the quarter to retake the lead.

So we've had a Texas butt fumble, a nice OSU screen pass, another 25-yard deep ball and then a wide-open pass into the end zone. Pokes up 14-7. 1:36 1Q. — Brian Davis (@BDavisAAS) October 31, 2020

End of 1Q: Oklahoma State 14, Texas 7. Ehlinger 3-for-7, 40 yards. Bijan 39 yards, 5 carries. OSU letting its WRs run wild. — Brian Davis (@BDavisAAS) October 31, 2020

A 14-7 score after the first quarter of a game being played on Halloween? This one may end up being a… Thriller. #HookEm pic.twitter.com/NVXnaSYPSi — Danny Davis (@aasdanny) October 31, 2020

A deep bomb on third down from Sam Ehlinger tied the game at 14 in the second quarter.

Touchdown Texas. Ehlinger with a deep ball to Eagles. That's a 41-yard bomb. — Brian Davis (@BDavisAAS) October 31, 2020

There's a deep ball from Sam. Eagles delivers again. — Cedric Golden (@CedGolden) October 31, 2020

An interception set up a field goal for Texas.

OSU all over a misdirection play by Texas, where Brewer caught it and was spilled at the 3. Dicker the Kicker gives Texas a 17-14 lead with an easy 20-yarder. 10:56 2Q. — Brian Davis (@BDavisAAS) October 31, 2020

The Cowboys regained the lead after a big run by Sanders.

Touchdown OSU. Sanders with an easy throw out of the backfield to Hubbard. 5-yard score. — Brian Davis (@BDavisAAS) October 31, 2020

OSU chooses to take the 15-yard walk-off on the extra point. Dicker misses the PAT. So Jamison's penalty is a killer. OSU leads 31-26. 7:57 3Q. — Brian Davis (@BDavisAAS) October 31, 2020

End of 3Q: Oklahoma State 31, Texas 26. — Brian Davis (@BDavisAAS) October 31, 2020

Two-point conversion is GOOD. Ehlinger finds Cade Brewer with two Cowboys bearing down. Texas now leads 34-31 with 4:27 left. — Brian Davis (@BDavisAAS) October 31, 2020

OSU's 34-yard FG is… good. Texas 34, OSU 34. 5 seconds left in regulation. — Brian Davis (@BDavisAAS) October 31, 2020

The field goal by the Cowboys sent the game into overtime, tied at 34. The Longhorns struck first in overtime.

Touchdown Texas. Ehlinger to Moore. — Brian Davis (@BDavisAAS) October 31, 2020

The score was enough for the win as the Longhorns upset No. 6 Oklahoma State in overtime, 41-34.

Final in Stillwater: Texas beats No. 6 Oklahoma State 41-34 in OT. Wild-ass Joseph Ossai just makes the game-ending sack. Massive win. — Brian Davis (@BDavisAAS) November 1, 2020

Texas players congratulating the few fans that are here. pic.twitter.com/ujwkaxuy8X — Brian Davis (@BDavisAAS) November 1, 2020

Joseph Ossai played the game of his life today. Texas fans will never forget this performance. — Cedric Golden (@CedGolden) November 1, 2020

Joseph Ossai was just an All-American today. 12 tackles, 6 TFLs, 3 sacks, 1 FF, 1 FR. Just amazing. — Brian Davis (@BDavisAAS) November 1, 2020

A fourth-down sack by Joseph Ossai seals it for Texas. It took an overtime session, but UT has recorded a 41-34 win at undefeated Oklahoma State. The Longhorns (4-2; 3-2 Big 12) save their season with a little bit of… Hocus Pocus. #HookEm pic.twitter.com/kaOpoinn93 — Danny Davis (@aasdanny) November 1, 2020

