LIVE BLOG: Texas at No.6 Oklahoma State

Posted October 31st, 2020

Keff Ciardello

keffciardello@gmail.com

Coming off a 27-16 win over Baylor last week, the Longhorns are on the road for a Halloween matchup with the highest ranked team in the conference. Texas (3-2, 2-2 in the Big 12) will face No. 6 Oklahoma State (4-0, 3-0) for the 35th overall meeting between the two programs. Texas owns a 25-9 advantage in the series and won 36-30 last year but the Cowboys have won seven of the last 10 meetings. For live updates, photos and analysis from the American-Statesman’s Brian Davis, Danny Davis, Kirk Bohls and Cedric Golden, checkout our live blog:

 

After the Longhorns punted on the opening drive, the Cowboys took advantage by scoring on its first drive.

 

An OKST fumble set up the equalizing score for Texas.

 

The Cowboys with responded later in the quarter to retake the lead.

 

A deep bomb on third down from Sam Ehlinger tied the game at 14 in the second quarter.

An interception set up a field goal for Texas.

 

The Cowboys regained the lead after a big run by Sanders.

 

The field goal by the Cowboys sent the game into overtime, tied at 34. The Longhorns struck first in overtime.

The score was enough for the win as the Longhorns upset No. 6 Oklahoma State in overtime, 41-34.

